On Sunday, Tom Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass, becoming the first player in NFL history to reach the milestone. His receiver, who is known to hand balls to fans, then handed the football to the crowd.

But as the lucky fan who got the ball tells Inside Edition, that was one ball, worth an estimated $500,000, Brady wanted for himself.

“I was yelling at the top of my lungs. I could not believe it. I was just happy to get a game ball. I had no idea it was Tom Brady's 600th touchdown,” 29-year-old Dr. Byron Kennedy said.

Soon after he handed Kennedy the ball, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans realized he had made a big mistake, and a trainer came over to begin the delicate negotiation to get the prized football back.

“I initially said, ‘Well, if Tom comes over here and gets it from me, I'll give it to him,’” Kennedy said.

The internist finally agreed to return it for another game ball and a signed jersey.

“A bunch of people are like, ‘Good job giving the ball back.’ Other people are like, ‘I can't believe you just gave up a lottery ticket,’” Kennedy said.

“Some of Tom Brady’s cards have sold for well north of a million dollars,” sports business reporter Darren Rovell told Inside Edition. “This could easily go for $500,000 and maybe more.”

Brady was thrilled he got the historic ball back.

“That was really cool. I’ve got it in the bag over there,” Brady said at a post-game press conference. “So, Mike gave it away and he goes, ‘Man, I’m sorry.’ [I said] ‘It’s alright, I’m sure there’s a way to get it back.’”

Later in the game, Brady walked over to a young brain cancer survivor and gave him a Bucs cap, which brought the kid to tears.

