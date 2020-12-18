Intrepid Foodies Brave Winter Storm Gail to Eat Outdoors in New York

With indoor eating banned in New York restaurants, some stout-hearted braved sub-zero temperatures to eat outdoors. Following Winter Storm Gail, which slammed the east coast, Americans showed their pioneer spirit by eating outside, even in frigid temperatures.

In Central Park in Manhattan, 6.5 inches of snow and sleet fell by midnight Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio temporarily shut down outdoor dining on roadways because of the impending storm but allowed restaurants to serve customers on sidewalks.

Many eateries did just that and took to social media to show how many intrepid foodies were not deterred by the snow. A restaurant in Queens provided warm robes for customers, while other eateries put their heaters to use.

Now, the concern surrounding the snowstorm is if items being shipped for Christmas will get there in time.

