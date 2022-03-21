A 56-year-old Italian tourist vacationing in Colombia died after being bit by a shark in what locals describe as a popular snorkeling area in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported.

The man, identified as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, had been swimming near the coast of Colombia’s San Andres Island on Friday when the attack occurred, Colombia press said, CBS News reported.

The area Abruzzi had been swimming in is known as, "La Piscinita the Natural Pool," which is located on the southwest side of San Andres, approximately 235 miles off the coast of Nicaragua. The area is known for snorkeling and diving due to the crystal clear waters, according to the San Andres Island of Colombia website.

The shark that killed Abruzzi was identified as a tiger shark, according to the Archipelago Press.

On Friday, the Archipelago Press posted on their Twitter a video of what they claim is the tiger shark responsible.

“These two ocelot sharks are the two sharks that this afternoon attacked a foreign tourist in the La Piscinita sector, causing his death. In the last two weeks, sharks have appeared in shallow waters north and south of San Andrés,” they wrote.

