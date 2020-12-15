Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor to Boxing Fight in Profanity-Filled Video

In a profanity-filled video, Jake Paul offered Boxer Conor McGregor $50 million to step into the ring with him. In the video, which was nearly a minute long, Paul called McGregor several names and also insulted his fiancée, UFC promoter, Dana White, and McGregor’s next opponent Dustin Poirier. Paul sits inside a Lamborghini Huracan, and begins by saying, "What the f*** is up, you Irish ****?"

He continued in the video: ”Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you're probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you're j****** off because you're sick of f****** your wife. I mean, she's a four, Conor, you could do a lot better. But happy Monday.”

Paul then proceeded to insult Dana White.

Paul, 23, recently knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round of their match that was part of the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition. The fight, if it were to ever take place, would be three rounds at eight minutes each. On Instagram, Paul also noted the if McGregor agreed, he would not only receive the millions, but also money from the event’s pay-per-view sales.

McGregor has not said anything in response to the video.

RELATED STORIES

Jake Paul Faces Charges Following Looting Incident at Scottsdale Mall

Jake Paul Celebrates Knocking Out Nate Robinson With Maskless Party After Calling COVID-19 a Hoax

YouTuber Jake Paul Captured in Wild Video Showing Unmasked Partygoers at His California Mansion