Jashyah Moore's Mother Is Arrested for Alleged Child Endangerment After Teen Is Found Safe

The mother of Jashyah Moore, 14, has been arrested for alleged abuse.

The child went missing from East Orange, New Jersey, on Oct. 14, with a reward reaching $20,000 for information on her location.

A month later she was found safe in New York after Jamie Moore, the young girl’s mother, led community efforts to help find her daughter. Now, the woman is being charged with child endangerment.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the mother has been charged with, “...two counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child. The endangerment charges include allegations of physical abuse and also neglect.”

Jashyah and her 3-year-old brother have been removed from the custody of their mother, according to authorities.

According to PIX 11, the young teen told law enforcement that her mother allegedly sprayed her with bleach and stabbed her in the shoulder, leaving a visible cut.

The teen was also not being sent to school, according to prosecutors.

“With regard to school, it also does not appear she was registered at school at present, at the time she left home,” said Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens

Moore has yet to enter a plea to these charges, and is in custody pending a court appearance.

