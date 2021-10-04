Body Found Believed to Be Missing Florida Teen Miya Marcano: 'Everyone Wanted This Outcome to Be Different'

The body of missing Florida college student Miya Marcano is believed to have been found, officials said.

"Everyone wanted this outcome to be different," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “Although we are very certain of the identity, the positive identification has to come from the medical examiner's office.”

Marcano, 19, had not been seen since Sept. 24 at the Central Florida apartment complex where she both lived and worked. She missed a flight to see her family, which prompted them to report her missing

Police named one suspect: Armando Caballero, one of Marcano's co-workers. He had expressed romantic interest in Marcano, which she reportedly turned down numerous times.

Caballero was found dead on Sept. 30, with the sheriff’s department saying, “It appears he has killed himself.”

The search for Miya was aided by mobile phone technology.

“Cell phone records showed us that Caballero was in or near the Tymber Skan apartments on Friday evening between 8 and 9 o’clock. That’s the evening she was reported missing," Mina said. "He was there for about 20 minutes. Nothing in the records indicated that he ever returned there prior to killing himself.”

And now Miya’s family waits to learn more about her final moments.

Related Stories