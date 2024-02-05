'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino’s 2-Year-Old Son Saved After Choking

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:25 PM PST, February 5, 2024

Mike Sorrentino’s son started choking during dinner. The reality star’s wife grabbed a life-saving anti-choking device and saved the little boy.

"Jersey Shore" star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino says his young son could have choked to death if it was not for his wife, who grabbed a life-saving device when the child choked on pasta.

The little boy, Romeo, started choking during dinnertime, and it was all caught on the home surveillance system.

Sorrentino could be seen jumping up and started patting his son on the back.

His wife got an anti-choking suction device they had in the kitchen. They used the device and Romeo was saved.

Sorrentino says it was the scariest moment of his life.

“That was a really really close call. A parent’s nightmare,” Sorrentino says. “He was too young to do the Heimlich."

Romeo was eating pesto gnocchi. Because of the shape and sticky nature of gnocchi, it can easily get caught in a child’s throat, so experts say to avoid feeding it to young children unless it is cut into very small pieces.

Sorrentino’s 2-year-old Romeo is safe and okay.

Al Clinton of the Red Cross says there are lessons people can learn from little Romeo’s scary incident.

If a child is choking, Clinton advises adults to drape one arm across the child’s chest and lean them slightly forward. With the other hand, use the palm to strike the child’s back in between the shoulder blades five times.

