Young Child Seen on Camera Allegedly Stealing Package From Florida Doorstep at Adult's Urging: 'So Disturbing'

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 5:43 AM PST, February 4, 2024

“It wasn’t the fact of taking a package, it was a fact of the child. I had to look at it a couple of times to really digest and realize what had happened,” the homeowner tells Inside Edition.

A young child was caught on camera allegedly stealing a package from a Florida doorstep at the behest of a nearby adult and running away in what many are calling an upsetting example of porch piracy. 

"I got it,” the child could be heard saying on video footage taken by the homeowner's Ring camera.

The homeowner reviewed her Ring camera footage after realizing her package was missing. That was when she saw the little porch pirate.

“I felt sick to my stomach. It was so disturbing,” the homeowner tells Inside Edition. “It wasn’t the fact of taking a package, it was a fact of the child. I had to look at it a couple of times to really digest and realize what had happened.”

Police are looking for the adult.

“It’s just heartbreaking," City of Miami Police Officer Michael Vega says. Why are you sending maybe a 6-year-old child to go and steal a package? What is this child gonna do in the future if this is what you’re teaching them at such an early age?”

The homeowner says there was a $40 piece of clothing in the package.

