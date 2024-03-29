Career Criminal Serves 500 Days for Robbing Bank, Returns and Robs the Same Bank After His Release, Say Police

Crime
John Tipton
John Tipton (right) is charged with robbing a bank (left) in Michigan for the second time.KCSO
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 9:46 AM PDT, March 29, 2024

Court records show that the attempted robbery occurred less than two years after police arrested John Tipton and charged him with robbing the same branch of the same bank.

Is history repeating itself in Michigan?

John Tipton is accused of walking out of the Fifth-Third Bank in Wyoming last week with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a statement released by the Wyoming Police Department. 

Court records show that the robbery occurred less than two years after police arrested Tipton and charged him with robbing the same branch of the same bank.

In August 2022, Tipton walked into the same bank branch, implied he had a weapon, and demanded the teller hand over an undisclosed amount of cash, reports WOOD.

He was subsequently arrested by police and charged with bank robbery.

A judge sentenced Tipton to 573 days in jail on March 7 after he pled no contest, but he was given credit for time served and released later that same day.

During this latest heist, the suspect “entered the business and approached the teller,” then “demanded money” and “implied he had a weapon,” according to the WPD statement.

Responding officers were able to quickly track down Tipton, who they arrested when they encountered him about a half-mile down the road and noticed he matched the description given to them by eyewitnesses, according to the WPD.

He was taken into custody without incident and could be facing a possible sentence of life in prison if  formally charged with armed robbery.

Tipton has not yet entered a plea in the case but is set to appear before a judge on Wednesday for a probable cause hearing in this latest arrest.

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Stories

Burglar Maces Small Dog During Robbery of Instagram Model’s Home
Oklahoma City Bombing Figure's Son Pleads Guilty in Armed Robbery Case
Masked Gunman Robs Texas Couple in Their Driveway
‘Little Rascals’ Pulled Off Texas Bank Robbery During Their Spring Break: FBICrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime