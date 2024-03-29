Is history repeating itself in Michigan?

John Tipton is accused of walking out of the Fifth-Third Bank in Wyoming last week with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a statement released by the Wyoming Police Department.

Court records show that the robbery occurred less than two years after police arrested Tipton and charged him with robbing the same branch of the same bank.

In August 2022, Tipton walked into the same bank branch, implied he had a weapon, and demanded the teller hand over an undisclosed amount of cash, reports WOOD.

He was subsequently arrested by police and charged with bank robbery.

A judge sentenced Tipton to 573 days in jail on March 7 after he pled no contest, but he was given credit for time served and released later that same day.

During this latest heist, the suspect “entered the business and approached the teller,” then “demanded money” and “implied he had a weapon,” according to the WPD statement.

Responding officers were able to quickly track down Tipton, who they arrested when they encountered him about a half-mile down the road and noticed he matched the description given to them by eyewitnesses, according to the WPD.

He was taken into custody without incident and could be facing a possible sentence of life in prison if formally charged with armed robbery.

Tipton has not yet entered a plea in the case but is set to appear before a judge on Wednesday for a probable cause hearing in this latest arrest.

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.