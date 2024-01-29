Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh returned to court Monday as a judge heard allegations of possible tampering with the jury that found him guilty of killing his wife and son.

Murdaugh argued he deserved a new trial because the court clerk allegedly tainted the jury that found him guilty in 2022.

All 12 jurors returned to the courthouse in South Carolina on Monday. Cameras were not permitted to show their faces. The camera instead stayed focused on Judge Jean Toal.

“You have done absolutely nothing wrong,” Toal told the jurors.

When the judge asked if their verdict was in any way influenced by the communications of the clerk of court, Becky Hill, in the case, one juror said yes.

“To me, it felt like she made it seem like he was already guilty,” the juror said.

Court TV crime and justice correspondent Matt Johnson spoke with Inside Edition.

“Bombshell testimony here in South Carolina from Juror Z, who testified that Becky Hill influenced her verdict by making comments like, ‘Watch him very closely,’” Johnson says.

Another juror said he also heard an inappropriate comment from the court clerk.

“She made a comment about, ‘Watch his body language,'” the juror said in court Monday. The juror denied his verdict was in any way swayed by the clerk’s remark.

Other jurors denied hearing any comments at all from the court clerk.

Hill took to the stand and denied the accusations.

"I did not have a conversation with any juror about anything related to this case," Hill said.

Murdaugh is also serving 27 years after admitting he stole $12 million from his law firm and from clients he represented. Part of that plea deal was a pledge not to appeal that sentence.