A Kansas City Police Department officer was wounded by gunfire Sunday night shortly after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, authorities said.

The officer was outside police headquarters in downtown Kansas City, just blocks from where hundreds of fans gathered outside to watch the game, police said.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was in stable condition, the department said Monday.

The source of the gunfire is under investigation, police said.

The shooting occurred a few blocks from a massive viewing party, about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38 to 35, authorities said.

No further information was released Monday.

