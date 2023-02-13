Kansas City Officer Wounded by Gunfire After Chiefs Win the Super Bowl, Authorities Say
The shooting occured a few blocks from a massive viewing party, about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38 to 35, authorities said.
A Kansas City Police Department officer was wounded by gunfire Sunday night shortly after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, authorities said.
The officer was outside police headquarters in downtown Kansas City, just blocks from where hundreds of fans gathered outside to watch the game, police said.
He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was in stable condition, the department said Monday.
The source of the gunfire is under investigation, police said.
The shooting occurred a few blocks from a massive viewing party, about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38 to 35, authorities said.
No further information was released Monday.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Estranged Husband Arrested in Connection With Slaying of Kindergarten Teacher, Family and Authorities SayCrime
Ex-Husband of Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Children in Tub, Urges Forgiveness of Lindsay ClancyCrime
Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories OnlineHealth
Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL CircuitSports
More Than $240,000 in Donations Pour In for Great-Grandma, 72, After She Falls Delivering Domino'sHuman Interest