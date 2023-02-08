Bring it on!

Inside Edition's Special Correspondent Paige Spiranac is keeping very busy in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and also trying some new things.

The former pro golfer and social media influencer met up with the sideline stars of Sunday night: the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders.

First up were the ladies of Kansas City, who welcomed Paige with open arms.

"I can't dance myself so I need you to teach me some move," Paige told the ladies.

After a few run throughs, Paige got her own pom-poms and identified her strengths.

"I can walk out, and that's all I got," said Paige.

She also got her very own Kansas City Chiefs jacket, but had to tuck it away before her next appointment with the ladies of Philadelphia.

Decked out in green and white, Paige learned some of the Eagles' signature moves.

"Thank you so much for showing me your cheers, and I can't wait to root you guys on and the team on Sunday," said a very grateful Paige.

