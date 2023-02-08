The Super Bowl LVII festivities kicked off in Arizona and Inside Edition Special Correspondent Paige Spiranac was there to watch it all go down ahead of Sunday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Spiranac proved to be more popular than some of the men who will be competing in that game, as she posed for photos with players and coaches alike.

The former pro golfer and social media influencer only had eyes for one man, however, as she told Inside Edition's Megan Alexander.

"I love a good mascot, so I want to see Swoop. That is like a goal of mine," said Spiranac.

And meet Swoop she did, getting a chance to learn some new moves and then show them off alongside the Philadelphia Eagle mascot.

Spiranac also spent some time with the Kansas City Chiefs' beloved mascot KC Wolf on opening night.

Meanwhile, Inside Edition got a chance to ask Jalen Rose what it felt like to be competing in the first Super Bowl with two Black starting quarterbacks.

"That's a beautiful thing to see," said Rose. "To be part of this history, that's a blessing."

Related Stories