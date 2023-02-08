They say the best defense is a good offense, so guests heading to Arizona for the Super Bowl this weekend can rest easy.

Inside Edition got a first look at the many security measures that are being taken ahead of Sunday night's game, and even got to see the super-secret Super Bowl Emergency Operations Center.

At that top secret command center, officials are monitoring all the parties that take place this week while also staying prepared in the event of a catastrophic event.

"An Uvalde shooting, a plane crash, a major accident on the freeway," a staffer at the Emergency Operations Center says of the types of incidents they are making sure to be prepared to be able to respond to.

The Glendale police, meanwhile, have created a Real Time Crime Center that utilizes over 1,500 cameras providing live feeds from around the city to keep the streets safe.

Closer to the stadium, the Department of Homeland Security has issued a no-fly zone for 30 miles around the stadium from noon on Sunday until after the game. The no-fly zone applies to both lanes and drones.

A fleet of Black Hawk helicopters is on standby should any problems arise, and there will be thousands of agents from local, state and federal agencies on the ground.

"The in-depth planning starts around 18 months out," Chief Chris Briggs of the Glendale Police Department tells Inside Edition. "This is our third Super Bowl that we're hosting, so we have a little bit of knowledge, but it takes a lot. All hands on deck."

