Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL Circuit
Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer, tried her hand at a new sport.
Super Bowl LVII is just two days away.
Ahead of the big game, Inside Edition Special Correspondent Paige Spiranac is keeping busy down in Arizona.
Paige may be a former professional golfer, but on Thursday she tried her hand at a new sport: football.
Watch Paige as she rushes, defends and powers through the NFL circuit.
She even capped things off by sticking one through the uprights for her first ever field goal.
Be sure to check back here next week for Paige's recap of the big game.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court DocsCrime
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to SchoolNews
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor ArrestedCrime
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This TimeCrime
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition FindsInvestigative