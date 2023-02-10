Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL Circuit

Sports
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:36 AM PST, February 10, 2023

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer, tried her hand at a new sport.

Super Bowl LVII is just two days away.

Ahead of the big game, Inside Edition Special Correspondent Paige Spiranac is keeping busy down in Arizona.

Paige may be a former professional golfer, but on Thursday she tried her hand at a new sport: football.

Watch Paige as she rushes, defends and powers through the NFL circuit.

She even capped things off by sticking one through the uprights for her first ever field goal.

Be sure to check back here next week for Paige's recap of the big game.

