Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash for Throwing Star-Studded Halloween Bash Amid Coronavirus

Despite Los Angeles County banning all Halloween parties, Kendall Jenner threw a wild Halloween party attended by some very familiar faces. Many are saying it could turn into a super spreader event, landing the 24-year-old model in hot water.

Jenner dressed up as Pamela Anderson from the 1996 cult superhero film “Barb Wire” and also celebrated her 25th birthday, which is on Nov. 3. Sister Kylie Jenner wore a king cobra costume and Kim Kardashian was behind a creepy red alien suit.

At least 100 people partied at a rooftop restaurant, including Justin Bieber and Grammy winner The Weeknd, who dressed up as the “Nutty Professor.” Based on images and video taken at the event, many guests were not wearing face coverings, prompting swift backlash on social media.

“Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween,” one commenter said.

“Beyond disgusted,” another said.

Guests reportedly had to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the party.

