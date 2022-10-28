The story behind a photo striking a chord across America is even more touching than the image itself.

A man covered head to toe in dust sat next to a little boy at a Kentucky Wildcats basketball game. The man, 29-year-old Michael McGuire, is a coal miner, and the game was his son’s first, so he made it his mission to make it to that game, no matter what.

McGuire works 10 hours a day, six days a week, and his demanding schedule meant he didn’t have enough time to shower and make it to the start of the game. But he didn’t want to miss one minute with 3-year-old Easton, so he chose quality time with his son over comfort.

The moment was captured on camera, and Wildcats coach John Calipari was so struck by the photo, he shared it online.

“I appreciate it, because it's how my family got their start in this country,” he said.

The image quickly went viral.

“That is pure love there,” one commenter wrote.

“This guy is what a real ‘hero’ looks like,” another person wrote.

Calipari also told the McGuires he wants them to be his VIP guests at an upcoming home game.

“Isn't it neat for someone like that, who's a quiet humble guy, to know people appreciate you?” Calipari said.

