Kentucky Coal Miner Covered in Dust at Basketball Game and Family Will Be VIPs at Upcoming Game, Coach Says
Michael McGuire works 10 hours a day, six days a week as a coal miner, but that wasn't going to stop him from making it on time to his son’s first time at a Kentucky Wildcats basketball game.
The story behind a photo striking a chord across America is even more touching than the image itself.
A man covered head to toe in dust sat next to a little boy at a Kentucky Wildcats basketball game. The man, 29-year-old Michael McGuire, is a coal miner, and the game was his son’s first, so he made it his mission to make it to that game, no matter what.
McGuire works 10 hours a day, six days a week, and his demanding schedule meant he didn’t have enough time to shower and make it to the start of the game. But he didn’t want to miss one minute with 3-year-old Easton, so he chose quality time with his son over comfort.
The moment was captured on camera, and Wildcats coach John Calipari was so struck by the photo, he shared it online.
“I appreciate it, because it's how my family got their start in this country,” he said.
The image quickly went viral.
“That is pure love there,” one commenter wrote.
“This guy is what a real ‘hero’ looks like,” another person wrote.
Calipari also told the McGuires he wants them to be his VIP guests at an upcoming home game.
“Isn't it neat for someone like that, who's a quiet humble guy, to know people appreciate you?” Calipari said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Texas Teen Charged in Mom's Murder 'Felt No Emotion,' Was Out on Bail in Unrelated Sexual Assault Case: PoliceCrime
How Trailblazer Anna May Wong Carved Her Own Path as An Actress Amid Discrimination and Mistreatment in the USHuman Interest
Watch Now: The Best of Inside EditionNews
These Parents of Frat Hazing Victims Are on a Mission to Prevent Deaths by Sharing Their Devastating StoriesInvestigative
Family of Boy Allegedly Hidden by Teacher for 2 Years 'Suffered in Agony' While He Was 'Robbed of Childhood'Crime