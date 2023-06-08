A 76-year-old Kentucky man died while trying to save his grandson from a rip tide near Daytona Beach, Florida, according to reports.

Robert Sarver was killed last week near Daytona Beach while saving his grandson, who was caught in a rip current, 14 News reported.

Initial reports from last week’s tragedy said that Sarver was swimming in an area without a staffed lifeguard tower, according to Beach Safety and Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs, Daytona Beach News Journal reported.

However, his family told 14 News that he was trying to save his grandson.

A witness told the sheriff's office he saw Sarver floating face down in waist-deep water, according to Daytona Beach News Journal.

The witness said he went to see if Sarver was playing a prank and then pulled him from the water when he saw he was unconscious, Daytona Beach News Journal reported.

The witness said that he pulled Sarver out of the water and others on the beach performed CPR until authorities arrived, Daytona Beach News Journal reported.

The Volusia County Sheriff's office is now in charge of the law enforcement side of the beaches, so they will investigate the cause of death.

Sarver, who was from Anderson County, Kentucky, was known in the community as a guidance counselor, a football coach and now forever be known as a hero, 14 News reported.

In lieu of flowers, Sarver’s obituary asks people to consider donating to the Anderson County Scholarship Fund, according to WKYT.

“Yesterday, someone brought a check in memory of Bob Sarver for the scholarship fund,” his attorney Bill Patrick told WKYT.

Thanks to his grandfather's heroics, Sarver's grandson reportedly survived the riptide currents.

