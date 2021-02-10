Kim Kardashian Defends Daughter North, 7, Against Claims She Didn’t Create Impressive Painting

After Kim Kardashian posted a photo of an impressive landscape painting created by her daughter North, people had their doubts. Now Kardashian is in mama bear mode defending her daughter.

“My little artist North,” the proud mom captioned the photo.

But some people questioned that it was really created by North, who is 7 years old. Kardashian is hitting back at the claims.

“DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" she wrote on Instagram. “North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete."

The naysayers compared North's painting to landscapes created by famed TV art instructor Bob Ross, who died in 1995.

Sandra Evans is an art teacher who specializes in the Bob Ross technique. She believes that North painted the landscape.

“I have no doubt in my mind that North West could have done that painting,” Evans said.

Evans showed Inside Edition a similar painting created by her 8-year-old student, Noah.

"Any kid wants to do it, they just can,” Noah said.

Camryn Frederickson said on TikTok that her mom is North’s art teacher.

“I am probably one of the only people in the world who has evidence to prove that Kim is not lying,” Frederickson said.

She showed a photo of a landscape she created when she was North’s age.

“Anybody can do it if you have somebody guiding you along,” Evans said.

RELATED STORIES

Joe Exotic Writes Letter to Kim Kardashian West Asking for Her Help on Pardon

Kim Kardashian West Speaks Out About Kanye's Mental Health: 'He Is a Brilliant but Complicated Person'

How Many People Did It Take to Lace Kim Kardashian Into Her Met Gala Corset?