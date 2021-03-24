Getting America vaccinated will go a long way toward helping the country return to some sort of normal. For its part, Krispy Kreme is offering anyone with proof of a COVID-19 vaccination a sweet incentive – a free glazed doughnut.

Anytime. Any day. Even every day.

In a promotion that runs through the end of 2021, any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free signature glazed doughnut at participating locations nationwide, according to Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," said Skena.

You don't need to buy anything to get your free doughnut. The vaccination card must show one or two shots of any of the COVID-19 vaccines to qualify, and it must be redeemed at a store.

Though Krispy Kreme won't require its employees to get the vaccine, it is offering them up to four hours of paid time-off to get a vaccine.

However, the company acknowledges that not everyone will get the vaccine. Anyone can still get a free glazed doughnut and a medium coffee on Mondays from March 29 to May 24.

Krispy Kreme also will support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines, delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks.

The promotions are all part of their "Be Sweet" initiative to inspire joy and kindness.

Sweet.

