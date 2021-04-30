A Las Vegas news anchor was the subject of her own news story this week when she was arrested after being found naked and passed out in her car, police said, according to a report released Tuesday.

Feven Kiflegiorgis, whose on-air name is Feven Kay, who can be seen weekdays on Fox 5 Las Vegas between 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., was hit with a $1,000 fine and ordered to take driving lessons. She has been charged with reckless driving with a disregard for the safety of a person or property, the Las Vegas-Journal Review reported.

Kiflegiorgis was arrested around 7:30 a.m. March 20, according to the report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Feven, who was born in East Africa and grew up in California where she studied journalism at California State University, Northridge, started at Fox in 2018.

According to her profile on the news station's website, she describes herself as “a passionate storyteller, dedicated to being a voice for the voiceless, and has covered many national stories including the deadly California wildfires."

Kiflegiorgis told the police that she did not remember how she got there, according to the Journal-Review. Officers reported the smell of alcohol on her, but she declined to submit for blood testing, the Daily News reported.

The anchor shared a video about her weeks-long absence with viewers.

“Many of you have noticed I’ve been off-air for a few weeks,” the anchor said in a statement according to the New York Post. “To all of you who have reached out, a sincere thank you for your concern.”

She addressed the incident, telling her fans that it was a “private matter,” the Post reported.

“As I move forward, I want you to know I have learned from this and I will continue learning.”

