Leila Cavett's Family Unsure of Why She Would Be in Florida, Where Toddler Son Kamdyn Cavett Arnold Was Found

Why was Leila Cavett in Florida? The aunt of the toddler found wandering alone in just a T-shirt and a diaper on a Florida street said “it’s definitely out of character for [Cavett] to be in Florida.”

“We’re in Alabama, she lives in Georgia. If it’s not those two states, we don’t understand why she would be here,” Cavett’s sister Gina Lewis told NBC South Florida. Lewis added that Cavett doesn’t know anyone in Florida.

Family members and the Miramar Police Department confirmed the boy found wandering is 2-year-old Kamdyn Cavett Arnold, the son of Cavett, who is missing.

While no one immediately recognized the boy when he was found Sunday morning, police were able to use Kamdyn’s DNA to identify that Cavett is his mother, authorities said.

Ebony Williams, who lives in an apartment complex near where Kamdyn was found, said she called the police when she wasn’t able to find his parents. “I heard him crying when I got out of the truck, but when I approached him he wasn’t crying anymore,” Williams told NBC.

Cavett’s truck was also nowhere to be found.

“We’re definitely trying to stay positive,” Lewis told NBC. "Kamdyn was in good health and everything when he was found. It’s all a little bit weird for sure.”

The last time Cavett's family heard from her was over Facebook the Sunday before her son was found. She was last seen driving a white Chevy 3500, mid-to-late 90s model, with a maroon or red tailgate, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.

