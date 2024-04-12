As Lindsay Clancy prepares for her upcoming murder trial in Massachusetts, her husband is honoring their three children.

Patrick Clancy will be running the Boston Marathon on Monday, a little over a year after his wife allegedly murdered their three children: Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

Lindsay remains in a mental health facility awaiting her trial and has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

He is part of the Boston Children's Hospital Mikes for Miracles team, according to his fundraising page, and has already brought in close to $50,000 in donations.

The money raised goes to help the kids and families at Boston Children's Hospital, the place where Patrick spent his final moments with each of his three children.

"Callan spent his last moments in my arms before he passed at Boston Children’s Hospital. Although I wished so badly for a different outcome, I was overwhelmed by the compassion and professionalism of the doctors and nurses in the ICU," said Patrick on his fundraising page.

He continued: "They gave me a little more time with my boy and I’ll forever be grateful for that. I’m incredibly honored to have the privilege of joining their team for the 2024 Boston Marathon and I'll be running in Cora, Dawson, and Callan's memory."

In an earlier post on his page, Patrick said that his three children are with him on every run.

"I run with my Happy Callan bracelet, a resin with their handprints that BCH gave me last year, and the constant reminder that there is endless love and support out there," said Patrick.

A couple who lived next door to the Clancy family in Massachusetts spoke to Inside Edition Digital last year about the family and their shock when they learned the mother of three had allegedly killed her three babies and then tried to take her own life.

"They always seemed happy, never heard or saw any fighting," said former neighbors Bob and Alice (whose names have been changed).

What both Bob and Alice recall above all else is how much Patrick loved his two children and their shock at learning Lindsay had been charged with the murders of her three children.

"They had not had their third child yet when we were living next door," Alice said. "But he was always out back in the yard playing with his daughter [Cora] and son [Dawson]."

Bob said Patrick would often be on the road for work, and both he and Alice say they rarely saw Lindsay.

Alice, who like Lindsay is a nurse, chalked this up to scheduling and said she believed that Lindsay was likely working the night shift at that time and possibly sleeping during the day.

"They were quiet neighbors but every interaction we had was good," said Alice. "Very nice, very respectful, no arguing, no noise. And [Patrick] was just so great with the kids."

A grand jury indicted Linday in September on three counts each of murder and strangulation in the deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan Clancy, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 24, Lindsay sent her husband out to get dinner for the family, according to audio of the 911 call Patrick made that evening. He said that he then returned home to discover his three children had been strangled with exercise bands in the basement of their home and his wife had jumped out a window.

The two oldest children, 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, died later that night at the hospital. The youngest child, 8-month-old Callan, died two days later.

Her husband voiced his support for his wife soon after the deaths of their children, saying: “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

Prosecutors say that Lindsay was of sound mind when she sent her husband out to get dinner and then killed their three children. The only person who interacted with her is Patrick, which is why experts said he is a key witness

Lindsay's lawyer, Kevin J. Reddington, said at her arraignment that his client was having "bad thoughts," "worsening depression” and “wasn’t sleeping."

“She’s suicidal,” Reddington said of Clancy, who appeared via Zoom from her hospital bed. “She’s extremely emotional, however, she’s unable and has been unable to express any happiness or sadness or cry.”

Reddington also said that Lindsay suffered from postpartum mental illness and alleged that at the time of the incident, she had been overprescribed medication.

Patrick, meanwhile, said in February that he was working on finding his new purpose in life.

“My family was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Patrick said. “I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I always reminded myself that each day with them was a new gift."