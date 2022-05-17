Little Boy Terrified After School Bus Driver Left Him at Wrong Stop

After a school bus driver dropped a 7-year-old boy off at the wrong stop in Omaha, Nebraska, he approached a home he recognized in the neighborhood, desperate for help.

Quincy Walker says he told the driver it wasn't his stop, but says the driver made him get off the school bus anyway.



The little boy had no idea how to find his house, but he did recognize the home of his friend Max. Heart-wrenching video shows Quincy Walker sobbing as he rang the doorbell, asking for “Max’s mom.”

“My bus driver just left me out here,” Quincy said through tears. He was lost and didn’t know the way home. “I don't want my mom to worry about me.”

Incredibly, Max’s mom, Madison Bilsteen, had just returned two minutes earlier and invited Quincy inside while she called his mom.

“He thought he was going to be lost forever, is what he kept saying. He thought he was never going to find his parents. He thought he was never coming home,” Bilsteen tells Inside Edition.

Quincy’s mom, Makayla, is outraged at the bus driver’s actions.

“Quincy is probably one of the sweetest, most caring and loving kids, so to be treated like that by an adult just infuriated me,” Makayla said.

She questions what would have happened if Bilsteen had not been home.

“There’s a busy intersection right behind the neighborhood. Anything could have happened,” Makayla said.

The mom and son couldn’t be more grateful for Bilsteen.

“I owe you everything,” Makayla said.

The school district says they regret what happened and that substitute driver no longer works for them, adding that they safely transport more than 18,000 students each day. Makayla says she gave the district the proper address.

