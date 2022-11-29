A cop from Long Island, New York, is being called the “baby whisperer” after assisting in his fifth newborn delivery in five years, according to reports.

Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron, 37, of the Suffolk County Police Department was part of a team of cops who helped usher Owen Anthony Maldonado into the world in his family's living room Saturday morning as the child was born nearly three weeks early, ABC 7 reported.

Maldonado was born just about 15 minutes after his mom called 911, police said. An ambulance arrived soon after the birth, and the baby and mother were taken to a hospital in good health, Washington Post reported.

"I just want to thank them so much for showing up as soon as they did and being able to help me, because without them, I would've given birth to my baby alone," the baby's mother told Newsday.

Sgt. Negron was joined by officers Zachary Vormittag, Jadin Rodriguez and Conor Deimer, who helped deliver Maldonado in the family house, ABC 7 reported. For Sgt. Negron’s fellow officers, it was their first time helping to deliver a baby, while for him, it was his fifth.

"As soon as he said she's starting to push, I said, 'This sounds like something I've heard before,'" Negron told reporters at a press conference following the birth.

"I took the approach just like a coach in this situation," he added. "The first four [deliveries], I was there by myself doing it, like these guys were, so I said, 'Let me supervise and do what I can.' "

Negron, who joined the department in 2013 and has no children of his own, first helped deliver a baby in 2017. The sergeant was asked to be the godfather of the third child he helped bring into the world, ABC7 reported.

"I thought my childbirth days were over when I became a sergeant this year," Negron said, "but I guess the record lives on, so we'll see how many we can take it to."

