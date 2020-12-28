Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Completing 2-Month Sentence

After nearly a two-month stint in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin has been released and is headed back home for the New Year, according to reports. Loughlin, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May and was sentenced to serve her time at a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California. But, as of Monday, Loughlin is now a free woman, a legal source confirmed to People Magazine.

Massimo Giannulli, her fashion designer husband, also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud, Inside Edition Digital previously reported. On Nov. 19, he began his five-month sentence at a federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, People reported.

Together, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to William "Rick" Singer, to buy their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, admission into the University of Southern California. Singer, 58, pleaded guilty in March to money laundering, racketeering, obstruction of justice, and tax evasion for allegedly bribing coaches and paying SAT exam proctors to get the children of wealthy parent's into college, Rolling Stone reported.

Loughlin and Giannulli's youngest daughter, Olivia, addressed the incident for the first time on Jada Pinkett Smith's “Red Table Talk” series on Facebook in early December, Inside Edition Digital previously reported.

“I walked around for 20 years of life and didn't realize 'you have insane privilege you are essentially the poster child for white privilege and you had no idea,’” she said. “I'm not trying to victimize myself, I don't want pity. I don't deserve pity. We messed up.”

Loughlin has already paid the fines she was responsible for paying, People reported, citing court documents. She is now expected to complete her community service as the final part of her sentence.

RELATED STORIES

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Heads to Prison to Serve 5-Month Sentence

Lori Loughlin Heads to Prison to Serve 2-Month Sentence

Lori Loughlin Sentenced to 2 Months in Prison for College Bribery Scandal; Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5 Months