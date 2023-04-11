Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial is underway. Vallow Daybell, who some have dubbed the “Doomsday Cult Mom,” is facing charges of murder, conspiracy and grand theft in relation to the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Her fifth husband Chad Daybell is facing the same charges and remains behind bars at the Fremont County Jail.

JJ and Ryan’s bodies were found buried in the yard of Daybell's home in June 2020, months after the children were first reported missing in December 2019, which was weeks after the kids were reportedly last seen alive.

Vallow Daybell and Daybell are also charged with the death of Daybell's ex-wife Tammy Daybell. They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

No cameras are allowed in the courtroom, which means Daybell will not be able to watch the proceedings of his wife’s trial from behind bars.

Vallow Daybell will not face the death penalty in her current murder trial if convicted. If found guilty, Vallow Daybell will face life in prison.

April 11, 2023: Lori Vallow Daybell’s First Public Tears

Vallow Daybell was visibly upset as Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo described the condition of JJ and Tylee’s remains when they were discovered on June 9, 2020, according to East Idaho News, who added that this is likely the first time she showed public emotion since she first made headlines in 2019.

Hermosillo was the only person to take the stand and his testimony lasted the full court session.

He said Daybell was still asleep when they arrived to his home with a search warrant on the morning of June 9, 2020. They found what was later determined as JJ’s body after a search in his backyard. “There was a strong odor that, through my training, I knew was a decomposing body,” he said.

The search team then discovered Tylee’s remains. “We started finding burnt flesh, decomposing bones,” he said. “There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart.”

The court took a lunch break halfway through his testimony, and extended the 1-hour break by an extra hour, presumably due to Vallow Daybell’s reaction to the graphic descriptions as her attorney asked if she could waive her right to be present during the trial when she returned from break.

Her face appeared red, as if she had been crying, East Idaho News reported.

April 10, 2023: Kay Woodcock Testifies

Every seat in the courtroom is filled as the courtroom prepares for opening statements to begin, according to East Idaho News.

In attendance are JJ’s grandmother Kay alongside her husband Larry, according to East Idaho News. Tylee’s aunt Annie Cushing and other extended family members are also in attendance, East Idaho News reported.

Daybell’s attorney Prior is also in attendance, alongside authorities from Fremont County Sheriff's Department and Rexburg Police Department, the outlet reported.

The jurors chosen appear to be around 40 years old, with the youngest juror appearing to be in her 20s and the oldest in her 60s or 70s, East Idaho News reported. They will be paid $10 a day, per Idaho law.

Fremont County prosecutor Lindsay Blake’s opening statement on behalf of the state began by characterizing the case as one that is about “money, power and sex,” implying certain murders may have been over life insurance policies and social security benefits.

Kay could be seen crying as Tylee’s remains, described as “a mass of bones and tissue,” the black plastic bag that allegedly contained JJ’s remains and an autopsy photo of Tammy were shown to the jury.

The jury also saw photos of JJ’s arm wrapped in duct tape after his death, and a picture of Chad and Lori holding hands on the beach.

Blake introduced the Daybell’s alleged beliefs, telling the jury they called themselves “James and Elaina” and believed they were religious figures.

Defense attorney Jim Archibald painted Vallow Daybell as a responsible mother and warned jurors that publicity and media coverage should not be considered evidence.

JJ’s grandmother Kay was called upon as the state’s first witness. Her testimony lasted one hour and 15 minutes, with about an hour break in the middle. Kay said she helped Charles with his business in early 2019, and had access to his emails and passwords. In November 2019, she searched through his emails and Amazon account and forwarded the information to a private investigator.

Brandon Bordeaux, who was married to Vallow Daybell’s niece Melani Pawlowski for about 10 years, delivered his testimony after, during which he discussed the shooting in front of his house in October 2019, shortly after he and Pawlowski were divorced.

Bordeaux’s testimony lasted about 90 minutes, and the court was dismissed after his testimony.

April 3-7, 2023: Jury Selection

Following days of vetting, 10 men and eight women were selected to serve on the 18-person jury. The group consists of 12 trial jurors and six alternates, who will not be revealed until the end of the trial.

Judge Steven Boyce, who is presiding over the case, said he has no plans to sequester the jury during the trial, and has not decided whether the jury will be sequestered during verdict deliberations.

Vallow Daybell arrived in the courtroom wearing normal clothes and glasses, and appeared to take notes during jury selection proceedings.

As the prosecution and defense question groups of potential jurors, one topic of contention among possible jurors is that the case involves what prosecuting attorney Rob Wood called “emotionally charged” images of kids. At least two mothers of young kids mentioned discomfort around the issue.

Potential jury members were also asked if they followed the trial in the news, whether they have seen any true crime documentary discussing the case, and whether they believe everything they read on the internet.

After much debate as to whether or not JJ Vallow’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, can attend the trial, a decision was made Thursday morning that Kay would be able to attend, and her husband Larry only be able to watch after he testifies, according to the judge’s Thursday ruling.

Boyce wrote in the ruling that Larry can “observe all proceedings where testimony is not being offered, and upon the completion of his testimony, he would be permitted to observe the remainder of the trial,” though it has not been determined when he will be called to testify, the decision stated.

Witnesses are prohibited from observing other testimony during trial per Idaho state law, but some exceptions can be made for victims who are immediate family members and immediate family members who are designated as representatives of victims.

JJ lived with the Woodcocks for almost a year after he was born, and Tylee lived with them for several years, KSLTV reported. Neither of the Woodcocks meet the legal definition of “immediate family member,” the decision stated. In the same ruling, Lori’s sister Summer Shiflet and JJ and Tylee’s brother Colby Ryan were also permitted to attend the murder trial.

Daybell's attorney John Prior was in attendance for some of the jury selection proceedings, East Idaho News reported. News crews were not allowed to in the courtroom during jury selection proceedings and instead watched a live feed from the overflow room.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

