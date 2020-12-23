Los Angeles Grocery Store Hit With COVID-19 as County Investigates 490 Businesses With Outbreaks

A trip to the grocery store is getting more and more risky, as COVID-19 numbers are spiking at grocery stores in the Los Angeles area. A report says Los Angeles County is investigating outbreaks at 490 businesses, compared to just 173 a month ago.

At one Food 4 Less in Palmdale, 23 employees have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks. Staff members are concerned about their health being at risk if the store stays open for the holiday season.

Cashier Barbara Hughes wears two masks and two sets of gloves while on the clock, and says she has worked 70-hour weeks to cover for sick coworkers.

“I don’t want to get this virus,” Hughes told Inside Edition. “I don’t want to take it home to two grandsons that live with me.”

It remains unclear how the employees became infected. Food 4 Less released a statement, saying, “Our most urgent priority has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers. We would not operate stores that are hazardous.”

No matter where you shop, there are important tips to remember, including sanitizing your hands, wearing a mask, wiping down your cart before shopping and keeping your distance from other shoppers.



