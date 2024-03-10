Louisiana Bride Faints Moments After Saying ‘I Do’

One Louisiana bride fainted at her wedding moments after saying “I do.”

The first words 28-year-old Catherine Franks said to her groom were, “I think I’m going to pass out.” And she did.

“The next thing I know she’s kinda like grabbing on my arm,” Catherine’s groom, Alex Franks, tells Inside Edition.

“I don’t remember much after I said I was gonna pass out,” Catherine says.

The wedding had around 300 guests and the temperature outside was 100 degrees.

“Every once in a while I get overwhelmed and not eat enough,” Catherine says.

Frank’s husband and other wedding attendees fanned her as she laid near the altar.

“Luckily there were plenty of people to be there and help us out,” Alex says. “We have a lot of nurses in the family and her dad came to help.”

The rest of the wedding went smoothly.

“We still had a great time, a great reception,” Catherine says.

Frank says at least she has given her family something to remember for years to come.

“It’s a funny story now to look back on,” Catherine says.