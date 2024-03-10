Louisiana Bride Faints Moments After Saying ‘I Do’

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:21 AM PDT, March 10, 2024

The groom and other wedding attendees fanned the bride as she laid near the altar.

One Louisiana bride fainted at her wedding moments after saying “I do.”

The first words 28-year-old Catherine Franks said to her groom were, “I think I’m going to pass out.” And she did.

“The next thing I know she’s kinda like grabbing on my arm,” Catherine’s groom, Alex Franks, tells Inside Edition.

“I don’t remember much after I said I was gonna pass out,” Catherine says.

The wedding had around 300 guests and the temperature outside was 100 degrees.

“Every once in a while I get overwhelmed and not eat enough,” Catherine says.

Frank’s husband and other wedding attendees fanned her as she laid near the altar.

“Luckily there were plenty of people to be there and help us out,” Alex says. “We have a lot of nurses in the family and her dad came to help.”

The rest of the wedding went smoothly.

“We still had a great time, a great reception,” Catherine says.

Frank says at least she has given her family something to remember for years to come.

“It’s a funny story now to look back on,” Catherine says.

Related Stories

Couple Ties the Knot During California’s Historic Blizzard
Man Stuck in Plane Bathroom for 35 Minutes
Cole Brauer Becomes First American Woman to Solo Sail Around World
Texas Spring Breakers Warned to Not Touch Cute-Looking Blue Dragon MollusksAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime