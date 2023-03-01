Maine 6-Year-Old Gets 1,000 Stitches, May Never Smile Again After Being Attacked by Dog

A little girl in Maine was hospitalized and had to undergo an hours-long surgery, as well as receive 1,000 stitches, after being attacked by a dog while on a playdate at a friend’s Chesterville house.

Doctors fear 6-year-old Lily Norton may never smile again after being bitten by a dog that her friend was dog-sitting at the time.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and then taken by medical helicopter to Boston Children's Hospital. She underwent a 12-hour surgery to repair the damage she suffered.

Doctors have not allowed Lily to look at her face in a mirror, her heartbroken mother tells Inside Edition.

“I wanted to cry but I could not because she was looking at me,” her mom says.

Noting she blames no one for the attack, Lily’s mother says, “It could happen at any time.”

She fears children will make fun of her daughter but is confident the little girl’s friends will step up to defend her.

Lily is one of three people to have recently been attacked by dogs in the U.S.

In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a little girl was attacked by a dog after the owner allegedly asked if she wanted to pet the animal. The dog’s owner fled before police arrived on the scene and she is still being sought. The child is recovering from her injuries.

In San Antonio, Texas, an 81-year-old man was killed after being attacked by several dogs.

Ramon Najera, an Air Force veteran and beloved grandfather, was attacked by the dogs after they escaped their yard and charged at the elderly man and his wife.

The dogs attacked the couple, another man and a fire captain who responded to the attack.

“Is this your dog? It just bit me and may have killed your neighbor,” the fire captain tells Christian Moreno after Moreno arrives on the scene, video of the ordeal shows.

A neighbor shot video of the incident from the safety of her car.

“They’ve tried to attack me, my father, my neighbor, they’ve attacked the people that live across the street,” the neighbor tells Inside Edition.

Moreno has been charged with attack by a dangerous dog, causing death. He is being held on $125,000 bond.

“I had told my kids, we’re going to go over there and apologize. We need to, because we all owe them an apology,” Moreno’s wife tells Inside Edition.

She blames Animal Care Services for the attack. The agency took the dogs when they bit people in 2021 and last month returned the animals to their owners.

"I say ACS" is responsible, she tells Inside Edition. "Because we did not get no warning."

