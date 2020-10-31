Mama June Gets Brand New Teeth After $700,000 Drug Habit Left Her With the Smile to Match

Mama June’s back, and she’s getting a full make-over. The mom of Honey Boo Boo said she hopes her new look will help her stay sober after a $700,000 drug habit left her with the teeth to match.

“All my back teeth are gone,” Mama June told Inside Edition.

Since Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, found fame on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras with her daughter, whose real name is Alana Thompson, her life has been through countless ups and downs.

She underwent surgery and lost 300 pounds on the show “From Hot to Not,” but now at 268 pounds, Mama June has gained back much of her weight.

Mama June has also lost a lot of teeth after battling drug addiction.

“In seven or eight months, we went through $700,000,” Mama June said. “Our habit was anywhere from $2,400 to $4,000 a day.”

Last year, she and her boyfriend were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. They pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Mama June can face up to three years behind bars.

Her well-documented addiction also cost her house and custody of her famous daughter. When asked about her relationship with Honey Boo Boo, Mama June said simply, “It’s a work in progress.”

Mama June is now choosing to focus on her sobriety, following months in rehab, and says her new make-over will match her new and improved self.

She turned to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng to perform chin and neck liposuction. Then, she visited dentist Rashad Riman and Leedia Riman who outfitted her with a brand new set of veneers.

“It honestly turned out amazing,” Mama June said. “I am so happy with the result.”

