Man Allegedly Attempts to Storm Cockpit, Asks to Be Shot During JetBlue Flight | Inside Edition

Man Allegedly Attempts to Storm Cockpit, Asks to Be Shot During JetBlue Flight

Crime
JetBlue
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:16 PM PDT, September 24, 2021

The incident occurred Wednesday evening on what was a routine flight until the final hour of the trip, when things took a turn.

A JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico, turned violent as a man allegedly attempted to storm the cockpit, choked and kicked a flight attendant while reportedly asking to be shot Wednesday night, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by ABC News reported.

Flight 261 was about an hour from landing in San Juan when a passenger reportedly became irate after having difficulties making a phone call, the New York Post reported. About 30 minutes later, passenger Khalil El Dahr “pulled himself out of his seat and rushed toward the flight deck yelling to be shot” in Spanish and Arabic, according to the FBI affidavit.

The affidavit says he rushed the cockpit, a flight crew officer opened the cockpit door and El Dahr then allegedly choked a flight attendant with his own tie and attempted to enter the cockpit, CBS Boston reported.

"While he was yelling, he was still holding the JetBlue flight attendant by their tie," the FBI affidavit. "This resulted in the tie tightening and ultimately prevented the JetBlue flight attendant from breathing."

He allegedly kicked the flight attendant in the chest and as the incident ensued, asked for the pilot to shoot him, according to the FBI affidavit.

It took six or seven crew members to restrain El Dahr using neck ties, flex cuffs and four seat-belt extensions, CBS Boston reported.

The plane landed safely in San Juan where El Dahr was taken into custody and faces felony charges of interfering with a flight crew.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to JetBlue for comment on the matter and has not heard back.

Related Stories

Baby Girl Born During Evacuation Flight From Afghanistan Named 'Reach' After Transport Aircraft's Call Signal
11-Year-Old Boy Is Restrained During Flight Before Emergency Landing
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
Man Restrained by Passengers After He Tried to Open Plane Door at 30,000 FeetNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime