A 40-year-old man who identified himself as the “Holy Spirit” was arrested after he walked up to a random residential home in downtown Las Vegas, knocked on the door and said he was looking for a girl in the house so he can rape and kill her, authorities said.

The chilling video has since gone viral.

Christopher Sumbs was charged with aggravated stalking, coercing with the threat of force, attempted burglary and providing a false statement to a public officer, News8 Now reported.

Police said that when they transported Sumbs to the jail, they were initially unable to get a fingerprint scan of him and that he told them he was the “Holy Spirit.” On Monday, police learned that Sumbs was a fugitive out of California. And, due to his fugitive status, he is being held without bail, the news outlet reported.

Sumbs earlier this month allegedly walked up to a home on South 6th Street near Charleston Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard. He was captured on a Ring doorbell video asking repeatedly, “Are you sure? Are you positive? I just have a few questions for you,” according to an arrest report obtained by I-Team, News8 Now reported.

The woman, who was home alone, told the news outlet that she never responded to the man and hid as she called 911. The woman’s husband accessed the doorbell’s intercom system asking the man who he was.

According to the arrest report, police said that Sumbs may have first seen the woman through a window she had opened in her kitchen.

On Thursday, Sumbs appeared virtually for court after refusing to appear in court Tuesday. A Las Vegas judge ordered Sumbs' case be bound over to District Court to evaluate whether or not he's competent to stand trial, KVVU-TV Fox 5 News reported.

He was appointed a public defender for the case and his next hearing date was set for Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m., according to KTNV- 13News.

