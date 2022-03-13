Man Poses as Door-to-Door Candy Seller to Stage Brazen Home Invasion

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:24 AM PDT, March 13, 2022

In another home invasion in Oklahoma, a homeowner answered the door and was overpowered by two men posing as maintenance workers.

A man posed as a door-to-door candy seller before a brazen home invasion caught on surveillance camera in Stockton, California. 

When the homeowner opened the door to buy a box of candy, three men came out of nowhere and burst into the home as the woman inside screamed in terror. The man posing as a candy seller then took off. 

Earlier that day, a neighbor’s security camera caught the same candy seller trying to pull the same stunt. But this time, the homeowner refused to open the door. 

He spoke to Inside Edition in a mask to protect his identity. 

“He was very fidgety. He kept looking over his shoulder. He was kinda rocking left and right like he was nervous or anxious about something,” the homeowner said.

In another terrifying home invasion in Oklahoma, a homeowner answered the door and was overpowered by two men posing as maintenance workers. One suspect was armed with a gun and the other had a taser.

“They pointed the firearm at the victim there in the living room, made him lie down,” police said.

After getting into a tussle, the taser went off. The robbers finally left after taking the homeowner’s phone and keys.

Related Stories

Homeowner Watches Burglar Steal Her Stuff on Security Cam App
Elderly Tennessee Woman Robbed in Church While Praying With Eyes Closed, Disturbing Video Shows
'Real Housewives' Star Dorit Kemsley Robbed at Gunpoint During Terrifying Home Invasion
Woman Watches Intruder Burglarize Her Home on Security AppCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Bravely Reveals He’s Still in Presidential Palace, Not in Hiding
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Bravely Reveals He’s Still in Presidential Palace, Not in Hiding
1

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Bravely Reveals He’s Still in Presidential Palace, Not in Hiding

News
With Her Family Still in Ukraine, Florida Woman Clings to Hope That Her People's Fighting Spirit Will Prevail
With Her Family Still in Ukraine, Florida Woman Clings to Hope That Her People's Fighting Spirit Will Prevail
2

With Her Family Still in Ukraine, Florida Woman Clings to Hope That Her People's Fighting Spirit Will Prevail

Human Interest
Mom Charged With Faking 2016 Kidnapping Had 'Other People' Involved, Sheriff Says
Mom Charged With Faking 2016 Kidnapping Had 'Other People' Involved, Sheriff Says
3

Mom Charged With Faking 2016 Kidnapping Had 'Other People' Involved, Sheriff Says

Crime
Spring Breakers Let Loose on Miami Beach After 2 Years of COVID-19
Spring Breakers Let Loose on Miami Beach After 2 Years of COVID-19
4

Spring Breakers Let Loose on Miami Beach After 2 Years of COVID-19

News
Florida Couple Stabbed to Death in 'Vicious and Gruesome' Attack as They Rode Their Bicycles Home, Police Say
Florida Couple Stabbed to Death in 'Vicious and Gruesome' Attack as They Rode Their Bicycles Home, Police Say
5

Florida Couple Stabbed to Death in 'Vicious and Gruesome' Attack as They Rode Their Bicycles Home, Police Say

Crime