Texas Homeowner Says 'Hello' to Suspect Through Security Cam App While Watching Him Steal Valuables
A Texas woman is speaking out after watching her home get burglarized through a security camera app on her phone.
“My reaction was disbelief, my heart was pounding,” Stephanie George told Inside Edition.
George was at her office in Austin when she got the alert. The live video feed showed an intruder lurking inside her apartment, where he tried to yank the flat-screen TV off the wall and tossed various items into a laundry basket.
“I watched him mess with the TV, and that's when I said ‘Hello,’” George said.
Instead of bolting, the suspect paused, looked for the camera, then continued looking around for valuables. The laundry basket was filled with George’s laptop, jewelry and other belongings.
“I’m glad I said something, because that got him thinking, 'I've got to get out of here quickly,’” George said.
George called 911, but the suspect was gone by the time cops got there.
