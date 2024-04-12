A Washington state man is lucky to be alive after being mowed down in his driveway by an alleged thief after catching their accomplice breaking into his truck.

Eric Smith ran out of his house and chased and tackled a teenager who was allegedly breaking into his truck.

Video of the incident shows the suspect screaming for help before his alleged accomplice, who was driving the getway car, drove into the homeowner.

Smith landed on his feet and took photos as the alleged thieves made their escape near Seattle.

“I was just crawling into bed and literally hopped out of bed and ran downstairs, didn’t wait a minute,” Smith tells Inside Edition. “I didn’t really have any bumps, bruises, scratches, injuries, nothing. I was very fortunate and lucky.”

Smith credits his training as a college wrestler for preparing him for the confrontation. He is also a major in the Washington Army National Guard.

“I was not going to put up with it,” Smith says.

Local police say these types of crimes have increased 23% in the past year.