A New Hampshire man has been charged in the gender reveal party explosion that shook several towns last month, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported.

Anthony Spinelli has been charged with disorderly conduct, with cops saying the explosion "caused public alarm.” Spinelli turned himself in to police and is cooperating, according to NBC Boston.

It is unclear whether Spinelli has legal representation or whether or not he has entered a plea. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the New Hampshire Judicial Branch and was told "This case has not yet been filed with the court."

The April 20 incident got world-wide attention as videos on social media surfaced of residents in nearby towns claiming their homes shook and heard a massive explosion.

Authorities in Kingston received a call around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, about a large explosion at a Torromeo Industries quarry. When officers arrived, they found that it had been caused by 80 lbs. of Tannerite, an explosive used in firearm practice, according to a press released obtained by People.

The partygoers decided to detonate the explosive in an area that they thought was safe.

"Obviously, depending on the amount (of explosives) they were using, it could be extremely dangerous," Kingston Police Chief Donald Briggs Jr. told The Union Leader.

The blast was “earth shaking,” residents told WBTS.

"We heard this god-awful blast," Sara Taglieri, who lives near the quarry, told the outlet. "It knocked pictures off our walls.”

"It cracked foundations of our neighbors' [homes],” her husband, Matt Taglieri, added.

Kingston police didn't report any injuries from the explosion.

