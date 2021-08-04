Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out

The Frontier Airlines crew involved in duct-taping an out-of-control passenger accused of groping flight attendants to his seat has been suspended with pay pending an investigation.

At first, the airline said in a statement: “Unfortunately, the proper policies for restraining a passenger were not followed. As a result, the flight attendants involved have been suspended pending further investigation."

But the flight attendant's union accused the airline of a "knee-jerk reaction,” saying that "management should be supporting the crew...not suspending them."

Frontier now says the crew has been suspended, but with pay, while the investigation continues and that it was seeking the "prosecution of the passenger involved."

In response, the head of the flight attendant’s union says the airline "is doing the right thing."

The 22-year-old suspect, identified as Maxwell Berry, was captured on video yelling on the flight and bragging about how much money his family has.

Passenger Alfredo Rivera shot a viral video of the incident.

“He kept screaming and cursing. In my opinion, [the flight attendants] did a very good job,” Rivera told Inside Edition.

Berry was charged with three counts of battery in the incident. On Twitter, he denied he groped anyone.

“This will forever be the most dehumanizing experience in my entire life. I was treated like livestock,” Berry wrote.

Berry has been released on $1,500 bail.

