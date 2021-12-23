When someone snatched an elderly woman’s purse, a good Samaritan nearby didn’t hesitate to jump into action.

The heroic act was captured on surveillance video outside a supermarket in Ohio.

The victim was 87-year-old Pat Coins, who was shopping when the bad guy snatched her purse.

That's when Deshawn Pressley jumped into action. After tackling the fleeing purse snatcher, he held him down until cops arrived.

Derek Vaughn, 58, was charged with robbery and theft.

Now the Butler County sheriff is honoring Pressley for his heroism.

“We’re proud of you, and I mean that. Thank you for what you’ve done,” the sheriff said.

As for Coins and her hero — it's a warm thank you and plans to stay in touch!

“We’ve got a dinner date,” Coins said.

