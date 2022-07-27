Manhunt Underway for Murder Suspect Whose Mom Helped Him Get Away: Deputies

Crime
murder suspect
Leonard Finch.Handout
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 10:33 AM PDT, July 27, 2022

A South Carolina man is wanted for murder and on the run, deputies said.

A manhunt is underway in South Carolina, where authorities are searching for a murder suspect whose mother helped him get away, authorities said.

Leonard Finch, 31, allegedly shot another man during an argument in Cherokee County and then fled before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

Mark Kevin Brukler, 42, was unresponsive when deputies arrived at a mobile home park, the sheriff's office said in a statement. He was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

Investigators determined that Finch's mother, Sheila Finch, helped him flee the scene, authorities said. She was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact to a felony.

She has been released on bail, according to online jail records.

Authorities warned that Leonard Finch is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information about where Finch may be is asked to call investigator Logan Heintzel at 864-489-4722.

Related Stories

Did Kaitlin Armstrong Get a Nose Job to Change Up Her Look on the Run?
Vicky White's Last Words Heard in 911 Call Before Fugitives Are Caught
Manhunt Ends With Deputy's Death, Murder Suspect's Capture
Did Fugitive Texas Yoga Instructor Kaitlin Armstrong Undergo Plastic Surgery?Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident
Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident
1

Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident

Crime
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
2

Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam

Investigative
'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'
'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'
3

'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'

Offbeat
Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
4

Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident

Human Interest
Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager
Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager
5

Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager

News