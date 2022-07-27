A manhunt is underway in South Carolina, where authorities are searching for a murder suspect whose mother helped him get away, authorities said.

Leonard Finch, 31, allegedly shot another man during an argument in Cherokee County and then fled before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

Mark Kevin Brukler, 42, was unresponsive when deputies arrived at a mobile home park, the sheriff's office said in a statement. He was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

Investigators determined that Finch's mother, Sheila Finch, helped him flee the scene, authorities said. She was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact to a felony.

She has been released on bail, according to online jail records.

Authorities warned that Leonard Finch is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about where Finch may be is asked to call investigator Logan Heintzel at 864-489-4722.

