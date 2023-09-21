I’m with you until the end of the line. Shawn Richter and Lisa Lower are celebrating their wedding nuptials with an epic, Marvel-themed affair.

The bride, a kindergarten teacher from Portland, Oregon, and groom, from San Diego, California, were dressed as Agent Carter and Captain America. They joined their unity shield and raised it in victory during the ceremony. The happy couple were joined by friends cosplaying as Marvel favorites like Spider Man, Hawkeye and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

It was a fitting ceremony (held at The Chateau Escondido in Escondido, California, back in June) for the pair, who had met at a San Jose comic convention in 2017. In 2019, they got engaged on the purple carpet of Marvel’s “Avengers: End Game” movie premiere in Los Angeles. Richter, dressed as Steve Rogers, proposed to Lower, who was dressed as Peggy Carter.

“I thought maybe there might be a small window before the celebrities arrived and basically that’s what happened,” Richter told Inside Edition Digital then of his plan to propose.

The unique proposal caught the attention of Disney. Video of their engagement made it into a commercial celebrating 100 years of Disney that aired during the Super Bowl and Academy Awards. “Pretty amazing,” Richter said.

So was their wedding.

