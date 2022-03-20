Mary Badham Joins 'To Kill a Mockingbird' National Tour Nearly 6 Decades After Playing Scout in Classic Film

The first national tour of "To Kill a Mockingbird" premieres March 27 in Buffalo before moving onto other cities across the U.S. And those who score tickets to the show may be surprised to learn a familiar face is among those in the tour's cast.

Mary Badham was 10 when she played Jean Louise "Scout" Finch, the iconic American character at the heart of the 1962 film adaptation of the classic novel of the same name, "To Kill a Mockingbird." The novel, film and play continue to inspire generations with its themes of moral courage and racial justice.

And now, at 69, Badham will take to the stage in the first national tour of the play as Scout's mean neighbor, Mrs. Dubose.

"Amazing!" Badham said of returning to the world of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Badham didn't really pursue acting after her performance as a child in "To Kill a Mockingbird." She married and raised two children. But now she's back and resuming her relationship with a great American story.

"Everybody probably has an elderly person on their street who is in pain and needs attention," she said.

Backstage at a rehearsal studio in New York, actor Richard Thomas, known for playing John-Boy on "The Waltons," prepared to take on the role of Atticus Finch. Gregory Peck won the Oscar for his portrayal of the character in the movie.

"Casting Mary is a stroke of genius," he said of Badham's part in the show. "Allows her to pass the baton."

