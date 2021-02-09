Mary Wilson, Co-Founder of 'The Supremes,' Dies at 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of the legendary Motown singing group “The Supremes,” has died. She was 76.

Wilson, alongside Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, skyrocketed to fame in the 1960s to become America’s most successful and best-charting vocal group of all time.



“I have so many wonderful memories of our time together,” Ross tweeted Tuesday. “‘The Supremes’ will live on, in our hearts."

Ballard died at the age of 32 in 1976. In recent years, Wilson carried the torch for the group. She spoke of her storied life with Inside Edition in 2006.

“I'm glad I’m Mary Wilson. I wouldn't want to be anyone else,” she said.

Her cause of death has not been released.

