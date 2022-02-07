Maryland Police Officer Pushes Middle School Student Out of Path of Oncoming Car
A middle school student was almost hit by a car when an officer pushed them out of the way, just in time.
The moment a student was pushed out of harm’s way by a police officer was caught on camera.
Corporal Annette Goodyear — an officer with the North East Police Department since 2008, and the first female to join the department — was on duty working as a crossing guard in Maryland.
Goodyear watched as a middle schooler started running to cross the street, the officer used her hand signals to let an approaching car know to stop.
But instead of slowing to a stop to let the child pass, the car continued forward.
The car was only inches from the student when the quick-thinking officer pushed the child out of the way.
Both she and the child landed on the pavement as a result, but Goodyear's actions likely saved the child's life.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Miami Real Estate Agent Feared to Be Serial Killer Is Charged With Murders of Homeless MenCrime
How Climate Change Is Threatening the Future of the Winter Olympics and What Experts Say Should Be DoneSports
College Student Survives Fall Off Pennsylvania Cliff That Took the Life of Her 'Soulmate'Human Interest
Asian Americans Find Comfort and Success in Community This Lunar New Year Amid Rise in Anti-Asian HateHuman Interest
Meet Mikalya Smith, a Talented Texas Meteorologist Who Does Weather Reports in Sign LanguageInspirational