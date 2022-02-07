The moment a student was pushed out of harm’s way by a police officer was caught on camera.

Corporal Annette Goodyear — an officer with the North East Police Department since 2008, and the first female to join the department — was on duty working as a crossing guard in Maryland.

Goodyear watched as a middle schooler started running to cross the street, the officer used her hand signals to let an approaching car know to stop.

But instead of slowing to a stop to let the child pass, the car continued forward.

The car was only inches from the student when the quick-thinking officer pushed the child out of the way.

Both she and the child landed on the pavement as a result, but Goodyear's actions likely saved the child's life.

