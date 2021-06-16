A disturbing video shows a man being tased after he was caught vaping. Police in Ocean City, Maryland, say they approached a group of men on the boardwalk who were vaping outside of a designated area.

As the men were leaving, police say they observed one of the men vaping again and addressed the violation. They say he became disorderly and began to resist arrest. However, the video of the incident appears to show him put his hands in the air before being tased.

Other videos from the scene show the suspect apparently hogtied while being carried away by several officers. Three other men with the suspect were also arrested for various violations, including resisting or interfering with the arrest.

The ACLU of Maryland condemns the police’s use of force, but the department released a statement. It said, “Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance. All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination.”

All of the suspects were released on their own recognizance.

