A Maryland teenager has pleaded guilty to murdering his 5-year-old sister by stabbing her to death in 2020, according to Fox Baltimore.

Police said Stephen Jarrod Davis II fatally stabbed his sister, Anaya Jannah Abdul, on October 3, 2020 and then fled, but was later apprehended in Ohio, Fox Baltimore reported.

Davis, now 19, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 13 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in a Maryland court, the Capital Gazette reported. He was charged with all three crimes but pleaded guilty to the murder charge.

Davis will go to trial in April to see if he was criminally responsible for the crime, which is equivalent to an insanity defense.

“Stephen Davis has admitted his guilt in the murder of Anayah, and has elected a trial on the issue of his criminal responsibility for his actions. The NCR trial will take place on April 10, 2023 and the defendant will have the burden of proof in persuading a judge or a jury that at the time of the murder, due to a mental disorder, he lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of the conduct or conform his conduct to the requirements of the law,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a press release.

Cops say that on October 3, 2020, Davis’ family noticed the teenager, then 17, missing along with a vehicle from their driveway, and called police. When authorities arrived, they found the girl slain in her bed, according to a court press release.

Court documents, obtained by the Capital Gazette, say cops found a note the teenager had left behind, which read that he hated his family and wanted to kill all of them, but believed “one is enough to cause you enough damage.”

Cell phone records were able to trace Davis in Ohio where he was apprehended later that day, cops said.

