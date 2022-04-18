Massachusetts Girl, 14, Confronts Man Allegedly Breaking Into Her Home, Takes Down His License Plate for Cops

A courageous 14-year-old is being hailed a hero after chasing off a suspected home invader.

“Somebody just tried to break into my house,” Avery Cormier told a 911 operator.

“I'm home alone,” she said from inside her house in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

Avery’s mother had already left for work and her younger sister was sound asleep when she realized someone was breaking in at 7:30 a.m.

What Avery did next showed nerves of steel.

“I got him out of the house. I scared him,” she said.

Grabbing two steak knives from the kitchen, Avery confronted the intruder and screamed at him to leave. “I was screaming at the top of my lungs to get out of my house get out,” she said.

Incredibly, she also had the presence of mind to record the man's license plate number as he pulled out of her driveway.

“I took a video of his truck leaving so I have his license plate number,” she said.

Joseph Ridge, 58, was arrested in connection to the alleged break-in. Police called him a career criminal who they said recently served time on a robbery conviction before allegedly breaking into Avery’s home. He was charged with aggravated breaking and entering during the day, trespassing and disorderly conduct, officials said.

“I think it’s very scary,” Avery said of the ordeal. Calling her actions “irrational,” Avery said, “It worked out. That’s all that matters.”

