Meghan McCain has landed her first job since leaving "The View.”

The conservative commentator has just been hired as a columnist for the Daily Mail website.

McCain says she's thrilled about the gig, which involves her giving her take on the news of the day.

The daughter of late senator John McCain was a host on “The View” from 2017 until 2021. Her final day on the show was August 6.

Her first Daily Mail column debuts on September 20th.

