Melanie Ham, Crafter and YouTube Star, Dies After Battling a Rare Cancer

The wife and mom of two first publicly shared her cancer diagnosis in May 2020.

Popular crafting YouTuber Melanie Ham has died from a rare cancer.

The influencer charmed her over 810,000 YouTube subscribers with crochet, sewing, and DIY tutorials with life lessons mixed in.

The mom of two publicly shared her cancer diagnosis in May 2020, giving a glimpse into the ups and downs of living with a rare sarcoma.

In her final blog post from November 2021, Melanie said, “the truth is, there is no clear path on how to battle this, so we’re just gonna keep fighting.”

Melanie’s husband, Robert, shared that she died on January 12, just nine days before their 16th wedding anniversary.

“Melanie fought like a Warrior Queen,” he noted in an Instagram post.

Melanie Ham is survived by her husband and two children. She was 36 years old.

