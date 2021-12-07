For over 20 years, no one knew what happened to teenagers Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel.

On April 3, 2000, the pair went missing in Sparta, Tennessee. They were last seen in Erin's 1998 Pontiac Grand Am.

For two decades and countless searches, their whereabouts were a mystery.

"The whole investigation was laid out on the west end of the county," Sheriff Steve Page from the White County Sheriff's Office said. "That's where everyone assumed something bad happened, but that wasn't the case."

Then last week, scuba diver Jeremy Sides found her car underwater.

"I'm lost. I'm lost for words," he said." I'm so glad I could find him. I'm so sad that that's where they ended up."

"I don't have an easy way to say it," Jeremy said in the video, explaining what he discovered. "But uh, I found them, swear to God. I just dove the car. All the windows are up. It looks like they went around the corner and lost control and went off into the river."

Jeremy Sides hosts the YouTube channel "Exploring with Nug." He's a scuba diver who aides in the recovery of lost or stolen property.

He also brings closure to families.

After the discovery, loved ones shared a moment of silence at the Calfkiller River, where the bodies were found.

A GoFundMe has now been set up to aid in funeral expenses, and 21 years later, they are finally able to be laid to rest.

